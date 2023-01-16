Rodent invasion in Puri's Jagannath Temple raises alarm: Report

Servitors in the famous Jagannath Temple have raised the alarms over unlikely intruders: Invading rodents, which have destroyed attires of deities.

Speaking to Times of India, Satyanarayan Puspalak, a servitor, said, "We find it difficult to perform rituals amid the rodents and their wastes. Every day, they are destroying the attires and garlands of the deities. Besides, the rats have been spoiling the faces of the deities."

The number of rats and cockroaches in the temple increased greatly during the pandemic years, when the shrine was closed to the public for several months.

According to another servitor, small burrows have come up in between cracks on the floor, which has caused panic and concern over the temple's overall structure.

Temple officials have said that they are aware of the problem and are working towards tackling the issue.

Speaking to the publication, temple administrator Jitendra Sahoo said, "We are alert to the issue and taking preventive measures to get rid of the rats. As a temporary measure, we are laying traps. The trapped ones are being released far away from the shrine outside. We are not using rat poison at all."