Role of Mamata, TMC in Ram Navami violence should also be probed: VHP on NIA probe

A day after the Calcutta High Court ordered investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the clashes reported in West Bengal on Ram Navami, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has welcomed the court order.

Surendra Jain, VHP central joint general secretary, on Friday, said that the “attacks on Ram Navami processions were not a reaction but a planned one”.

Jain said that the attacks, “setting houses, shops on fire and vandalising vehicles cannot happen spontaneously”.

“These were done in a planned and deliberate manner. This is nothing less than a terrorist incident. That's why it is necessary to have a comprehensive investigation into the people who planned it, from where the weapons were brought, who all were involved, which only the NIA can do,” he stated.

Raising several allegations, Jain said that the role of police is of concern, and demanded that investigations should also assess the chief minister, and her party’s role.

“He hoped that (the) NIA's investigation would separate the milk from the water, and the culprits would be caught and punished…,” a release shared by VHP, quoted him as saying.