Rs 1cr assets in gardener's possession found in Odisha

Vigilance sleuths of Odisha have unearthed properties worth over one crore rupees, in possession of a gardener working in the state government, allegedly to be disproportionate to his known source of income, an official said.

The sleuths raided the house of Udhab Behera- a gardener-cum-horticultural extension worker at the office of the Assistant Director, Horticulture, at Udala sub-division in Mayurbhanj district, a vigilance officer said.

Raids were also conducted at the residences of his relatives in Mayurbhanj and Balasore district, the official added.

"Anti-corruption vigilance officers have detected a three-storey house, 12 plots of land at Badampada village, a poultry farm, three two-wheelers, deposits and investments in banks and insurance policies in his possession," the official said.

Gold ornaments, over Rs. 1.5 lakh in cash and expensive household articles were also recovered, he said.

Search operations were carried out after receiving complaints of disproportionate assets in excess of his known source of income, the official said.

"An investigation has been initiated," he added.