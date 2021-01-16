RSS worried over induction of TMC leaders into BJP, party leaders differ

Large scale induction of leaders from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) into the BJP had made the RSS apprehensive. The RSS was worried that inducting TMC leaders into the BJP without any screening might result in “ideological compromise”, while the BJP leadership deems it necessary to induct leaders from other parties in the state to expand and emerge victorious in the upcoming Assembly elections.

State BJP sources said that the RSS was also worried that if a large number of TMC leaders were inducted into the party in West Bengal, the saffron party would be reduced to “just another version of the TMC”.

Sources revealed that some state BJP leaders close to the RSS also expressed reservations about the “engineering defection” in the TMC. Sources added that these leaders were worried that if BJP failed to win the upcoming Assembly elections, then these “turncoats from the TMC” would return to their former party leaving the BJP red-faced.

Read | Amit Shah to participate in Karnataka BJP core committee meeting

“If BJP fails to win in the Assembly elections, then the top leadership’s strategy of expanding the party in Bengal by inducting leaders from the TMC will be questioned. They will also have to give an explanation to the RSS,” the state BJP leader said.

State BJP president Dilip Ghosh had also indicated his reservation with the unrestrained induction of TMC leaders in his party. At a recent rally at Nandigram in East Medinipur district, Ghosh said, “those who once prevented me from entering Nandigram are now welcoming me.”

However, he had never directly opposed the strategy of roping of TMC leaders. “I can’t say no to anyone. We have to expand the party here. All issues will be resolved with time,” said Ghosh, a former RSS 'pracharak'.

State BJP insiders said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had instructed the state leadership to welcome “able vote managers” from the TMC and the CPI(M).

However, State BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said “those leaders who join BJP will go by the party’s ideology. However, there should be a screening process.”