Ruckus in West Bengal Assembly over Birbhum violence, MLAs come to blows

The heat between political parties in West Bengal translated into Assembly proceedings being disrupted after MPs exchanged blows in the House over Birbhum violence. Opposition MPs demanded Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's resignation over the law and order situation in the state in light of the Birbhum violence wherein eight persons were killed.

BJP, Trinamool MLAs get into heated argument, scuffle inside the House in West Bengal Legislative Assembly. BJP claimed its MLAs got injured. #Kolkata #westbengal #Politics pic.twitter.com/OYBD0M3fUY — mohammed safi shamsi (@md_safi_shamsi) March 28, 2022

The BJP alleged eight of its MLAs got injured. A Trinamool MLA however alleged that BJP MLAs got into a physical assault. Three Trinamool MLAs have gone to hospital.

BJP leader Amit Malviya claimed that BJP MLAs were assaulted by TMC MLAs when "they were demanding a discussion on the Rampurhat massacre on the floor of the House."

Absolute pandemonium in the West Bengal Assembly. After Bengal Governor, TMC MLAs now assault BJP MLAs, including Chief Whip Manoj Tigga, as they were demanding a discussion on the Rampurhat massacre on the floor of the house. What is Mamata Banerjee trying to hide? pic.twitter.com/umyJhp0jnE — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) March 28, 2022

After the incident, five BJP MLAs including leader Suvendu Adhikari were suspended from the Assembly until further notice.

More to follow...

Check out the latest DH videos here: