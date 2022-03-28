Ruckus in West Bengal Assembly over Birbhum violence, MLAs come to blows

Ruckus in WB Assembly over Birbhum, MLAs come to blows

Five BJP MLAs including leader Suvendu Adhikari were suspended from the Assembly until further notice

  • Mar 28 2022, 12:53 ist
  • updated: Mar 28 2022, 13:16 ist

The heat between political parties in West Bengal translated into Assembly proceedings being disrupted after MPs exchanged blows in the House over Birbhum violence. Opposition MPs demanded Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's resignation over the law and order situation in the state in light of the Birbhum violence wherein eight persons were killed.

The BJP alleged eight of its MLAs got injured. A Trinamool MLA however alleged that BJP MLAs got into a physical assault. Three Trinamool MLAs have gone to hospital. 

BJP leader Amit Malviya claimed that BJP MLAs were assaulted by TMC MLAs when "they were demanding a discussion on the Rampurhat massacre on the floor of the House."

After the incident, five BJP MLAs including leader Suvendu Adhikari were suspended from the Assembly until further notice.

More to follow...

