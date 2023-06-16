Ruling BJP in Manipur faces questions over alleged nexus with UKLF

The ruling BJP in violence-hit Manipur is facing questions over a reported claim by a leader of a Kuki insurgent group that they had helped the saffron party during elections, including the Assembly polls in 2017.

A day after the Opposition Congress demanded a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the alleged nexus between BJP and United Kuki Liberation Front (UKLF), a Kuki insurgent group in suspension of operation agreement, six Manipur-based students' bodies on Friday asked the BJP's central leadership to clear its stand regarding the claim.

"At a time when the people are questioning the silence of the Centre regarding killing of the civilians by Kuki militants, the UKLF has claimed that they had backed the BJP candidates in 2017 elections. This has further strengthened the fear and suspicion among the common people against the government. People are suspecting that the Centre is not taking any action against the Kuki militants because of the help the militants provided to BJP during elections," said a statement issued by six Meitei students' bodies.

Read | Union minister R K Ranjan Singh's house set on fire in Manipur

The students' bodies are: All Manipur Students' Union, Manipuri Students' Federation, Democratic Students' Alliance of Manipur, Kangleipak Students' Association, Students' Union of Kangleipak and Apunba Ireipakki Maheiroi Singpang Lup.

Demanding that the BJP's central leadership must clarify its stand regarding the claim made by the UKLF, the Meitei students' bodies said, "Otherwise, the people will boycott BJP and root out the party from the soil of Manipur."

BJP and its allies came to power in Manipur for the first time in 2017 by defeating Congress. In the 2022 Assembly polls, the saffron party retained power with absolute majority, but took a lot of time in naming N Biren Singh as the CM for a second term, mainly due to dissidence within the party.

Organisations representing the Meitei community have demanded abrogation of the Suspension of Operation Agreement with the Kuki insurgent groups.

However, Kuki organisations have been alleging that the Biren Singh government was helping the "Meitei armed groups" such as Arambai Tenggol and Meetei Leepun in attacking the Kukis, who are minorities in the state. Biren Singh, however, has stated that the government is taking steps for restoration of peace, irrespective of communities.

Over 100 people have been killed and over 50,000 others have been left displaced due to the clashes between sections of the Meitei and the Kuki communities. The violence started on May 3 over a demand for ST by the Meiteis, constituting 53 per cent of the population.