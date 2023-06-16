Rural polls: Bengal Congress leader files caveats in SC

Rural polls: Bengal Congress leader files caveats in Supreme Court

Mohammed Safi Shamsi
Mohammed Safi Shamsi
  Jun 16 2023
  • updated: Jun 16 2023, 11:52 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH Photo

Three caveats have been filed in the Supreme Court on behalf of Bengal's Congress party leader Abu Hasem Khan Chowdhury in three writ petitions where orders were passed on June  12 and 15 by Calcutta High Court, Ritzu Ghosal, West Bengal Congress general secretary, and lawyer, told DH.

Chowdhury was one of three petitioners who had sought leave to file petitions in the Calcutta High Court concerning rural polls. These were additional pleas to the petitions the court had accepted.

Read | Bengal: 3 shot dead in clashes during panchayat poll nomination filing; Mamata blames Opposition

Considering their prayer for relief identical to that of the varied prayers sought in the other three writ petitions accepted, the Court had permitted Chowdhury, and others, to intervene in the proceedings without granting leave to file separate petitions and applications.

