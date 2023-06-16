Rural polls: Bengal Congress leader files caveats in Supreme Court

Three caveats have been filed in the Supreme Court on behalf of Bengal's Congress party leader Abu Hasem Khan Chowdhury in three writ petitions where orders were passed on June 12 and 15 by Calcutta High Court, Ritzu Ghosal, West Bengal Congress general secretary, and lawyer, told DH.

Chowdhury was one of three petitioners who had sought leave to file petitions in the Calcutta High Court concerning rural polls. These were additional pleas to the petitions the court had accepted.

Considering their prayer for relief identical to that of the varied prayers sought in the other three writ petitions accepted, the Court had permitted Chowdhury, and others, to intervene in the proceedings without granting leave to file separate petitions and applications.