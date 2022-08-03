'Safe passage' to HNLC leaders gives a push to peace talks in Meghalaya

Meghalaya-based insurgent group Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) on Wednesday said that it "authorised" three of its top leaders to take part in the ongoing peace talks after they were given "safe passage" by the government.

In a statement emailed to DH, Saińkupar Nongtraw, the general secretary of HNLC, a banned militant group said that the outfit's Vice Chairman, Manbhalang Jyrwa, Political Secretary Aristerwell Thongni, and Foreign Secretary Phrangkupar Diengdoh would participate in the ongoing tripartite talks between the outfit and representatives of the Centre and Meghalaya government.

"For the last few months, the talks have been heading in the right direction due to the cooperation extended by both Meghalaya government and the Centre. The decision to send our top leaders to engage in the ongoing peace talks is due to the trust that has been built between the HNLC and the appointed interlocutors AK Mishra, Ministry of Home affairs, Peter Dkhar (Retd IAS), our representative Bah Sadon Blah and the HNYF," Nongtraw said in the statement.

"We would like to thank the government for providing a safe passage to our leaders and at the same time we believe that the safety and security of our leaders shall not be compromised. Our leaders should feel safe and comfortable and that their stay in the appointed locations as provided by the government should not be like a house arrest kind of arrangement," he said.

The HNLC has been fighting for a sovereign homeland for the tribal Khasi population of Meghalaya. It was declared a banned organisation by the Centre after it carried out several bomb blasts and extortion in the past.

The outfit had in the past expressed its desire to join peace talks but had put forth some demands, which were rejected by the government. It had also demanded a separate flag and Constitution for Meghalaya, which kept the peace process stalled.

The talks got a push a few months ago after the HNLC offered unconditional talks to resolve the conflict.