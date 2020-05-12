Salute nurses who are selflessly attending patients amid coronavirus outbreak: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday lauded the contribution of the nurses who are putting themselves and their families at risk while leading the fight against the coronavirus outbreak.

She said the nurses are selflessly attending to the patients in this time of crisis.

Today is #InternationalNursesDay. Nurses are playing an important role in our fight against the coronavirus. We salute all those nurses who are selflessly attending to the patients in this time of crisis, putting themselves and their own families at risk, Banerjee tweeted.

International Nurses Day is celebrated around the globe on the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale.