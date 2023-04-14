Sambalpur turns into fortress ahead of Hanuman Jayanti march

An uneasy calm prevailed in violence-hit Sambalpur, which has been practically turned into a fortress as Odisha government deployed about 1,500 security personnel on Friday before the Hanuman Jayanti procession later in the day. The city wore a deserted look due to the 36-hour shutdown by Hanuman Jayanti Coordination Committee since Thursday.

Sambalpur district collector Ananya Das said the entire city is under CCTV surveillance to monitor the movement of mischief mongers and suspension of the internet services continues since Thursday to prevent the spread of violence in the area.

Prohibitory order under section 144 of Cr PC too remained in force in Sambalpur city, where a flag march by security forces was conducted and foot patrolling was carried out on Thursday to instill confidence among the people. The administration has deployed about 40 platoons (one platoon comprises 30 personnel) of armed police for maintaining peace during the main procession slated to be taken out at 6 pm on Friday evening, she said. "We have made adequate security arrangements for organising a peaceful Hanuman Jayanti celebration," the collector asserted.

Das said she has allowed the procession despite Wednesday's clash between two communities as their leading members have assured the government of cooperation that they will not indulge in violence during it. A total 35 groups observing Hanuman Jayanti will take part in the procession, which is scheduled to start from Brukspal Hanuman temple in the evening and pass through sensitive areas.

Odisha observes Hanuman Jayanti on Maha Bisuba Sankranti which falls on April 14 (Friday) this year.

The western Odisha city had witnessed a clash between two communities during a bike rally on Wednesday in the run up to Hanuman Jayanti. As the clash spilled over to the streets, many vehicles were damaged and some shops were set on fire. A total ten police personnel and about 12 Hanuman Jayanti coordination committee members, including its working president Damodar Kar were injured in the stone pelting during the clash. Later, 26 people were arrested and sent to jail on the charge of rioting in Sambalpur. Some people were also detained in the city.

Security was beefed up in six sensitive districts of the state as well ahead of the Hanuman Jayanti processions on Friday in the back drop of the violence in Sambalpur. A senior police officer said security has been tightened in Bhadrak, Balasore, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Nabarangpur district and Jeypore in Koraput to ensure peaceful passage of the processions. All police superintendents and deputy commissioners of police in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack have been directed to remain "extremely alert" on issues related to communal harmony, additional director general (law and order) R K Sharma said.

This apart, the cyber crime police stations have been asked to keep watch on the social media platforms and take action against those who circulate hate messages. Koraput district administration has imposed prohibitory orders on holding rallies, procession and gatherings in Jeypore town till April 24 between 3 pm and 9 am.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh, who is on a visit to the coastal state, said at Bhubaneswar airport on Friday, "Odisha is a peace loving state. The throwing of stones on a Hanuman Jayantiprocession is not acceptable to either Odisha or the country." A delegation of BJP MLAs visited Sambalpur during the day and met those wounded in the clash and are now in hospitals. The delegation condemned the violence and blamed the BJD government in the state for failing to understand the tension for which a clash ensued between two groups on Wednesday evening.