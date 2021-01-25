SC declines to consider plea for protection to opposition leaders in West Bengal

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to consider a plea which sought a direction to the West Bengal government to provide protection to opposition leaders to ensure a free and fair Assembly election in 2021. This came in view of killings of 300 BJP workers and the recent attack on party president J P Nadda.

A bench presided over by Justice Ashok Bhushan and comprising Justices Hemant Gupta and R Subhash Reddy refused to entertain the matter and asked advocate Puneet Kaur Dhanda to pursue other remedies.

The petitioner claimed that the continuous violation of fundamental rights, statutory rights and human rights in West Bengal has reached its zenith with "active involvement" of police machinery.

The plea sought a status report into the killing of activists and BJP leaders after the ruling TMC came to power.

The plea alleged that the law and order situation in West Bengal has collapsed beyond repair and the political leaders other than the ruling party were being systematically killed for vested interests.

"It is a serious issue in a democracy wherein a particular community i.e. Hindus are not allowed to vote and the votes are cast on their behalf by bogus voters. The problem of bogus voting needs to be solved in the state of West Bengal as soon as possible by the Election Commission of India," the plea emphasised.