SC refuses plea by Suvendu Adhikari’s against Calcutta HC order regarding Bengal panchayat polls

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to consider a plea by BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari against the Calcutta High Court order, that had declined to interfere with the West Bengal panchayat poll process.

Adhikari sought reassessment of figures of SCs and STs, ahead of the panchayat polls in West Bengal.

A bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justice J B Pardiwala noted that interfering with an election is a serious matter.

"How can the court stop elections midway when it is already scheduled," the bench asked senior advocate P S Patwalia who appeared on behalf of Adhikari, who is the leader of opposition in the West Bengal assembly.

“Interdicting an election is a serious matter and we cannot do that. We will not interfere," the bench added.

Adhikari had challenged the high court order which rejected his plea against two notifications concerning the computation of the population of SCs/STs/backward classes in the state for reservation of seats in the panchayat polls.

The high court had noted that any interference at this stage in connection may lead to the postponement of the panchayat elections in the state.

The court also noted that the state election commission would be in a better position to take a call on the points raised by the BJP MLA over reservation of seats.