SC refuses to order SIT probe into Tripura violence, asks petitioner to move HC

The Supreme Court on Friday declined to order an SIT probe into the Tripura violence last year, as the High Court was already siezed of a similar matter.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and Surya Kant asked petitioner advocate Ehtesham Hashmi and others to approach the Tripura High Court with a liberty to attend through video conferencing.

The court also granted the petitioner protection from any coercive action. It also asked the High Court to dispose of the pending matter expeditiously.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the petitioners, said the High Court is only examining issues for compensation, while client is seeking an impartial SIT probe.

"If the Chief Justice of state High Court is already hearing after taking suo motu cognisance, we should not intervene at this juncture, as it will amount to expression of no-confidence in the High Court," the bench said.

Bhushan said there was serious communal violence, where mosques were burnt but the Chief Minister was still in denial.

The court, however, disposed of the matter, saying the petitioners can raise all contentions before the High Court.

On November 29, last year, the top court issued notice to the Centre and Tripura government on the plea for independent SIT probe into the alleged hate crimes and incidents of violence against Muslims in the state between October 13 and 27, 2021.

In response, the Tripura government has asked the court to dismiss the PIL filed for probe, saying it was based on "self-serving report", "planted and pre-planned articles" and filed by individuals, who were selectively outraged with it, though they remained silent on large scale pre and post poll violence in West Bengal.

The petitioners contended that they had personally visited riot affected areas of the State along with other Delhi based advocates and published a fact-finding report 'Humanity Under Attack in Tripura'.

