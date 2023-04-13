SC sets aside Calcutta HC order of CBI probe in 'attack' on minister Nisith Pramanik's convoy

The Supreme Court Thursday set aside a Calcutta High Court order which had directed a CBI probe into the alleged attack on Union minister Nisith Pramanik's convoy during a visit to his constituency in West Bengal in February.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala took note of an additional affidavit of the West Bengal Police on the status of the probe, and asked the high court to look afresh into the material and decide whether a CBI probe was needed.

"We set aside the Calcutta High Court order," the bench said.

On March 28, the Calcutta High Court had ordered a CBI probe into the alleged attack on the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs' convoy during a visit to his constituency in Cooch Behar district on February 25.

The high court had passed the order on a PIL filed by Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, seeking a CBI probe into the attack alleging a conspiracy to "cause bodily harm" to Pramanik, a BJP MP, during his visit to Dinhata.