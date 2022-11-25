SC stays HC order on CBI probe into WBSSC's plea

SC stays Calcutta HC order on CBI probe into filing of WBSSC's plea in teacher recruitment scam

The CBI is already probing illegal appointments in such schools on earlier orders of the high court

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 25 2022, 13:10 ist
  • updated: Nov 25 2022, 13:10 ist
The Supreme Court of India. Credit: Reuters File Photo

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the Calcutta High Court orders directing CBI investigation into filing of an application by the West Bengal Central School Service Commission (SSC) in a case related to the teachers' recruitment scam.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice Hima Kohli also stayed the part of the order by which the single-judge bench of the high court had summoned West Bengal Principal Secretary Manish Jain before it Friday in relation to the filing of the fresh application by the West Bengal Central SSC.

"Presently, when I am arguing here, the principal secretary is in the dock before the high court," senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for the state government, told the bench.

"There shall be a stay on the high court orders," the CJI said and listed the plea of the state government after three weeks.

On November 23, the high court had ordered the CBI probe into filing of a ‘benami application’ and had asked the central agency to investigate at whose behest the plea was filed by the SSC to secure the jobs of staff illegally recruited for state government-sponsored and aided educational institutions by creating extra posts.

The high court had also sought the personal appearance of Jain before it at 10.30 am on Friday.

The CBI is already probing illegal appointments in such schools on earlier orders of the high court.

