SC tells Tripura police to ensure no hindrance to political campaign

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Tripura police to ensure that no political party was prevented from exercising their rights for campaigning in a peaceful manner in upcoming municipal elections.

Acting on a petition filed by the All India Trinamool Congress, a bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud, Surya Kant and Vikram Nath said, "We expect that necessary arrangements will be made by the state government and the DGP along with law enforcement machinery of the state".

The top court passed the order after hearing senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan on behalf of AITC and its Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev.

The plea alleged violence against members of Trinamool Congress in Tripura. It sought protection for them for the municipal polls to be held on November 25.

"Since the election process has commenced, it is the responsibility of the respondents to ensure that no political party is prevented from pursuing its rights in accordance with law for political campaigning in a peaceful manner," the bench said in its order.

The court noted that the petitioners had cited several incidents of violence against party workers during campaigns and denial of permission to hold public meetings in Agartala, affecting their right to political campaigns.

