Schoolgirl killed as bus hits two-wheeler in Guwahati

A schoolgirl was killed in Guwahati's Ganeshguri area on Thursday morning after the two-wheeler on which she was travelling was hit by the bus of another school, police said.

Priya Kumari, a class 11 student of Little Flower School, was riding pillion on the scooter of her elder sister when the accident happened near the state secretariat, they said.

Kumari died on the spot, and her sister was injured, they added.

Following the accident, the school bus sped away but was later seized by the police, an official said. Locals claimed that the bus was trying to avoid a ditch dug recently in the area when the accident happened.

Police cordoned off the area, and said that an investigation was under way.

Efforts were on to locate the driver of the bus, they said.