SDF submits memorandum to Guv, seeks President's rule in Sikkim

The Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) has submitted a memorandum to Governor Ganga Prasad, seeking imposition of President's rule in the state in the wake of “deteriorating law and order” under the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) rule.

An SDF delegation, led by former Lok Sabha MP P D Rai, called on the governor at the Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday and submitted the memorandum to him.

"We have, among various demands, urged the governor to ensure safety and protection of socio-economic, political and fundamental rights of Sikkimese people as under Article 371 (F) of the Constitution," an SDF leader said.

The delegation also sought assurance from Prasad with regard to a free and fair assembly election in 2024.

The SDF leaders alleged that workers of the ruling SKM had attacked their supporters in a village in South Sikkim earlier this week, injuring 15 of them while they were travelling to attend a programme.

Meanwhile, the SKM, in a statement, denied the charges and claimed that it was “SDF's culture to terrorise people and political rivals while they were in power in the state for 25 years”.