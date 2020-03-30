Second death in West Bengal due to COVID-19

With the death of 44-year-old COVID- 19 patient from Kalimpong, the death toll in West Bengal due to the coronavirus rose to two. The woman was admitted at the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital.

Speaking to DH a senior official of the hospital said that she died at around 2 am on Sunday.

According to sources in the Health Department, the woman returned from Chennai on March 16 where she went for treatment of her daughter and fell ill upon her return.

"When she started having acute respiratory problems she was admitted to the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital on March 25. Her samples were sent to National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases (NICED) and she tested positive for COVID-19 infection," said a senior Health Department official.

She was not responding to treatment and passed away late on Sunday night.

The total number of persons infected with the novel coronavirus in West Bengal stands at 21. Earlier the virus claimed the life of an elderly man from Dum Dum in North 24 Paraganas district.

Meanwhile, another elderly COVID-19 positive patient from the eastern fringes of Kolkata continues to remain in a critical condition.