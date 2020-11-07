Second school attacked on the tense Assam-Mizoram border, CM Sonowal seeks Amit Shah's help

Unidentified miscreants bombed another school on the tense Assam-Mizoram inter-state border on Saturday prompting Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal call up union home minister Amit Shah seeking the Centre's help to defuse tension.

Sources in the Assam government said that the angry residents from the Mizoram side on Saturday also tried to stop the deployment of central forces in the troubled areas.

The decision to deploy the central forces was earlier taken in view of Mizoram's refusal to withdraw its police from the "disputed" Lailapur area in South Assam's Cachar district, the last post towards the inter-state border with Mizoram. Seema Suraksha Baal personnel on the Assam side and BSF on the Mizoram side were, however, deployed on Saturday despite objections.

Lailapur has been on the boil since October 9 when at least 20 shops and houses were burnt down by suspected miscreants from Mizoram. Several people were injured in clashes which happened in the wake of the incident. Later a Bengali medium school was demolished in a blast at Lailapur recently.

A statement issued by the Mizoram Home Department said that around 2 am on Saturday unidentified persons exploded a bomb on private land at Phainuam inside Mizoram's side, substantially damaging a Bengali medium school.

"The government took urgent notice of the incident and immediately deputed a team of Mizoram police and Mizoram forensic team to the site. A case has been registered at Vairangte police station," said the statement.

In a statement, Deputy commissioner of Cachar, Keerthi Jalli said the primary school, set up in 2003 with 30-40 students falls under the Narsingpur education block in Cachar district and it was also receiving mid-day meal from Assam.

The border dispute between the two states is a long problem. Assam says the boundary demarcated in 1933 notification should be maintained while Mizoram insists that the same drawn in the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, 1875 should be the actual boundary.

The tension this time deteriorated after a man from Lailapur died in police custody in Mizoram amid the trouble. This led the agitators in Assam to again block the NH-54 snapping movement of vehicles carrying goods to Mizoram.

As Lailapur remained tense on Saturday, Sonowal called up Union Home Minister Amit Shah requesting him to take necessary steps by the Centre to maintain peace and harmony in the border areas. "The CM assured that the Assam government would follow the directives of the Central Government in managing the situation," a statement issued by Assam CM's office said.