Section of Bengal station collapses, two injured

A section of the Bardhaman Railway station in West Bengal collapsed on Saturday night, leaving two persons critically injured in the incident.

According to sources in the Railways, the incident took place at around 8:20 pm.

“A section of the entry of Bardhaman Railway station collapsed tonight. As per prima facie information, one person has been injured in the incident and our Assistant Chief Medical Superintendent has taken the injured to the Bardhaman Medical College. Some others sustained minor injuries and were released after they were provided with first aid,” said Ishaq Khan, Divisional Railway Manager, Howrah.

General Manager of Eastern Railway, Sunmeet Sharma confirmed that no one was trapped under the debris at Bardhaman Railway Station and said that they've concluded the rescue operations.

A large police contingent and GRP personnel along with Railway officials had rushed to the spot and the injured were taken to the Bardhaman Medical College and Hospital.

"A three-member JAG committee is formed to conduct enquiry into the cause of the incident," said an Eastern Railway statement. It also stated that there was no stampede at the station during the incident.