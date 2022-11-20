120 IEDs planted by Maoists found in Jharkhand

Security forces detect 120 IEDs planted by Maoists in Jharkhand

The Budapahad area was earlier a stronghold of the Maoists but now the security forces have established a camp in the area

PTI
PTI, Ranchi,
  • Nov 20 2022, 12:57 ist
  • updated: Nov 20 2022, 12:57 ist

Security forces engaged in anti-Naxal operation detected 120 Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) planted by Maoists in Jharkhand's Latehar district, police said.

The security forces detected the IEDs planted by the Maoists to target them in Budapahad area of Latehar district, which was earlier a den of the Maoists, on Friday, the police said.

The IEDs have been defused, they said.

The Budapahad area was earlier a stronghold of the Maoists but now the security forces have established a camp in the area.

The security forces on Thursday also detected and seized a 15 kg cooker bomb, a claymore mine, three detonators, one Motorola wireless set, two ammunition pouches, and naxal literature in Latehar and Garhwa districts, a police statement said.

Security forces have also launched an operation in Kolhan area of West Singhbhum district to apprehend top Maoist leader Misir Besra alias Sagar, carrying a reward of Rs one crore on his head.

In course of the operation in Kolhan, security forces have seized 16 IEDs and arms and ammunition, the police added. 

