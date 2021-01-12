Tripura guard kills wife, her mother, attempts suicide

Security guard in Tripura kills wife, mother-in-law before attempting suicide

The man was rescued by police after angry locals attacked him for the murders

Sumir Karmakar
Sumir Karmakar, DHNS, Guwahati,
  • Jan 12 2021, 21:10 ist
  • updated: Jan 12 2021, 21:10 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStockPhoto

A private security guard in Tripura's Dhalai district allegedly killed his wife and mother-in-law before attempting suicide on Monday.

According to police, the man identified as Narayan Das, a resident of Happania in West Tripura district, about eight kilometres from the state capital Agartala had reportedly reached his in-law's house on Monday morning and attacked his wife and mother-in-law with a sharp weapon following an argument.

The two women, aged 28 and 55 died following the attack while Das was rushed to hospital by police. 

Angry locals tried to attack 40-year-old Das for the murders but he was rescued by police.

"The incident took place in front of their two children, who cried in horror," a police source said. Police suspect a family conflict to be a reason leading to the horrific incident.

The police recovered two bodies and sent them to a hospital for autopsy and also recovered the sharp weapon allegedly used by Das to kill the two women. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

murder
Suicide
Tripura
Stabbing

What's Brewing

Now, KVIC launches wall paint made out of cow dung

Now, KVIC launches wall paint made out of cow dung

Explained: How Bird Flu spreads

Explained: How Bird Flu spreads

A look at some of world's longest prison sentences

A look at some of world's longest prison sentences

Decoded: Why Covid-19 is more lethal than pneumonia

Decoded: Why Covid-19 is more lethal than pneumonia

 