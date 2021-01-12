Security guard in Tripura kills wife, mother-in-law before attempting suicide

A private security guard in Tripura's Dhalai district allegedly killed his wife and mother-in-law before attempting suicide on Monday.

According to police, the man identified as Narayan Das, a resident of Happania in West Tripura district, about eight kilometres from the state capital Agartala had reportedly reached his in-law's house on Monday morning and attacked his wife and mother-in-law with a sharp weapon following an argument.

The two women, aged 28 and 55 died following the attack while Das was rushed to hospital by police.

Angry locals tried to attack 40-year-old Das for the murders but he was rescued by police.

"The incident took place in front of their two children, who cried in horror," a police source said. Police suspect a family conflict to be a reason leading to the horrific incident.

The police recovered two bodies and sent them to a hospital for autopsy and also recovered the sharp weapon allegedly used by Das to kill the two women.