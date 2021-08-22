Senior BJP leader La. Ganesan appointed as new governor of Manipur

Senior BJP leader from Tamil Nadu La. Ganesan was on Sunday appointed as the new governor of Manipur.
The post of the governor had fallen vacant after the retirement of Najma Heptulla earlier this month.
A communique from the Rashtrapati Bhavan said Ganesan will be the new "Governor of Manipur with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office".
Heptulla had demitted office on August 10 and on the same day the charge was given to Sikkim Governor Ganga Prasad.
More to follow...
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Tagore's message of communal harmony with a Rakhi
Plant-eating dinosaurs that roamed Aus 110 mn yrs ago
We’re all exhausted but are you experiencing burnout?
A guide to the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics
A look at Chiranjeevi's upcoming movies
The acid test
Shadow over the spotlight
Uttar Pradesh Elections: A divided Opposition
DH Toon | Afghans reeling in fear as Taliban takeover
A century after Titanic sank, a film hunts for stories