Senior Kolkata Police officer dies due to Covid-19

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Aug 21 2020, 13:42 ist
  • updated: Aug 21 2020, 13:42 ist
A senior officer of Kolkata Police died due to Covid-19 on Friday, taking the total number of the city personnel succumbing to the virus to nine, officials said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Uday Shankhar Banerjee, in his mid-50s, died at a private hospital here in the early hours, they said.

Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma expressed grief over his demise and described Banerjee as a "corona martyr".

"Extremely saddened to share the news of the untimely demise of an outstanding Officer ACP (Central Div) Uday Shankar Banerjee who was under treatment in a hospital due to Covid-19. TeamKP stands by the family of the deceased Officer #Sad #CoronaMartyr #RIP," Sharma said on Twitter.

