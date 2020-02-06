Separate Bodoland demand depends on govt's commitment: ABSU president Promod Boro

After leading the nearly 50-year-long movement for dividing Assam 50:50 to carve out a separate state for the Bodo community, the influential All Bodo Students' Union (ABSU) and four insurgent groups signed an accord with the Centre and Assam government on January 27. A day later, the Assam government claimed that the "comprehensive" accord ended the demand for a separate state. But ABSU president Promod Boro, in an interview to DH's Sumir Karmakar said that it depends on the government's efforts and approach to implement the accord's promises in letter and spirit.

Q. The Bodos signed two accords earlier in 1993 and 2003. But for the first time, ABSU has signed such an accord since it launched the movement for a separate state. So what is your expectation after signing of the new accord?

A. The main objective of this accord is to build sustainable peace in the Bodoland area. The positive message in this accord is peace because human society can not think of their survival without peace. Since all armed groups have laid down their arms and there will be no armed movement from now onwards in the Bodoland Territorial Council area (four districts in western Assam) and Northern Assam, everybody can expect peace now. After witnessing violence and conflicts for nearly 50 years, peace is the common desire of all citizens living in the area so that everybody can think in their way peacefully and grow together. Other than political and economic rights, the special thing in this accord is peace.

Q. You have been leading the movement for years now and have also raised voice against violence carried out by the armed groups in the past. So how did it become possible to get all groups on board to sign this accord?

A. See this is not a credit to just us. This is a collective effort and all groups have come together. They are also leaders (NDFB leaders) and they have been leading the armed movement for so long. So, I think they could understand the call of the hour, which is to have permanent peace.

Q. Hours after the accord was signed, Assam government said this accord put an end to the movement for a separate state for the Bodos. What do you have to say on this?

A. See, it depends on the government's role and approach in the implementation of the accord. Nobody wants to toil in rain or under the scorching Sun and struggle for their rights. This movement witnessed so many difficulties, conflicts and crisis. But the common desire is that nobody wants to go through those difficult days again if an atmosphere prevails where everybody's identity, culture, land and political rights are protected. It will entirely depend on the Assam government and the one at the Centre on how they address the issues and concerns of the Bodo people.

Q. So are you saying that what the Assam government is claiming that the movement for separate state ended is not true?

A. No. It will depend on the situation. See the separate state demand is not new. It is going on for the past 50 years now. So with the signing of this accord, we have been assured that the government of India and the government of Assam has changed their mindset. By implementing this accord, the government will try to address the issues and concerns of the common people, particularly that of the Bodo community. If everything goes in a proper way, nobody will go for a movement anymore.

Q. So what will be the role of ABSU from now onwards?

A. See the main agenda of ABSU is to improve our education system. We will continue to concentrate on this. But at the same time, we will try to focus on the economy, issues related to employment and problems of the youths. This accord can not confuse ABSU to deviate from its main agenda.

Q. What do you have to say regarding the concerns expressed by non-Bodo people living under BTAD, which will be renamed as Bodoland Territorial Region?

A. No one should consider that this accord is for the Bodos only. This is for the welfare of Bodos and non-Bodos living together in BTR. It is true that during the armed movement, the non-Bodos faced problems like extortion and abduction but all must now forget those past conflicts and be a partner in the process for full implementation of this new accord.