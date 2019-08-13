Separated by parents, lovebirds die together

In what appears to be a straight lift from Bollywood, two Cupid-struck lovebirds, who could not marry, committed suicide by jumping before a running train in Bihar’s Buxar district.

Incidentally, both were neighbours, fell in love years ago, but their parents disapproved of their relationship although both belonged to the same caste. The girl Maya was eventually married off at Chausa in Uttar Pradesh.

Later, the boy, Gopal, a homeguard constable, also got married. But love between the two continued to blossom.

On Monday, the two met near Buxar. Gopal was on traffic duty. The lovebirds went to Brahmeshwar-dham temple where they offered prayers to Lord Shiva. It was the last Monday of Sawan festival which is treated as the most auspicious day to pay obeisance to Lord Shiva.

After offering prayers, both went to Bibi-giri halt near Dumraon railway station and jumped before the fast-running train Toofan Express. Such was the velocity of the train that the bodies of two lovebirds were blown to pieces.

The railway staff on duty informed the Buxar police. The cops, on the basis of Gopal’s Aadhar card, identified him and informed his relatives. Gopal’s kin, on reaching the site, also identified Maya. As a consequence, her parents were also duly informed.

“Prima facie, it looks like a case of suicide. But at the same time, an accident could also not be ruled out,” said a senior official of the railway police, investigating the matter.