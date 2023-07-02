Seven arrested for planning to extort in name of Assam militant groups

Seven people have been arrested for planning to extort in the name of militant outfits, a top police officer of Assam said on Sunday.
The arrests were made from Assam, Nagaland and West Bengal, he added.
Read | Assam cop found hanging in official quarters
@assampolice has busted the entire network of fledgling terrorist gang that wanted to start extortion in name of KLO and BLA in BTR area of Assam. Total seven persons have been arrested from different parts of Assam, Nagaland and West Bengal. @TamulpurPolice @udalguripolice… pic.twitter.com/CrK2kQT44R
— GP Singh (@gpsinghips) July 2, 2023
Director General of Police G P Singh tweeted: "@assampolice has busted the entire network of fledgling terrorist gang that wanted to start extortion in name of KLO and BLA in BTR area of Assam. Total seven persons have been arrested from different parts of Assam, Nagaland and West Bengal."
Singh shared a letterhead of the Boro Liberation Army (BLA), though it was not mentioned if it was recovered from the arrested persons.
He also did not specify if the busted group had named itself.
Besides BLA, the gang was also extorting as Kamatapur Liberation Organisation (KLO).
Among those apprehended, three are from Udalguri district, two from Karbi Anglong and one each from Darrang and Tamulpur.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Venus returns to favourite hunting ground Wimbledon
Monsoon rains cover country, still lower than average
Sunak speaks of 'sting' of racism growing up in UK
UP village carves out niche in making artificial braids
India win the battle of equals
John Abraham's 'The Diplomat' set for Jan 2024 release
Plight of tribes never touches hearts of powers that be