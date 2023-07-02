7 held for extortion plan in name of militant groups

Seven arrested for planning to extort in name of Assam militant groups

Among those apprehended, three are from Udalguri district, two from Karbi Anglong and one each from Darrang and Tamulpur.

  • Jul 02 2023, 18:43 ist
  • updated: Jul 02 2023, 18:43 ist
One of the arrested accused. Credit: Twitter/@assampolice

Seven people have been arrested for planning to extort in the name of militant outfits, a top police officer of Assam said on Sunday.

The arrests were made from Assam, Nagaland and West Bengal, he added.

Director General of Police G P Singh tweeted: "@assampolice has busted the entire network of fledgling terrorist gang that wanted to start extortion in name of KLO and BLA in BTR area of Assam. Total seven persons have been arrested from different parts of Assam, Nagaland and West Bengal."

Singh shared a letterhead of the Boro Liberation Army (BLA), though it was not mentioned if it was recovered from the arrested persons.

He also did not specify if the busted group had named itself.

Besides BLA, the gang was also extorting as Kamatapur Liberation Organisation (KLO).

Among those apprehended, three are from Udalguri district, two from Karbi Anglong and one each from Darrang and Tamulpur.

