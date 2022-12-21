Seven including five school students die in Manipur bus accident

At least seven persons including, five school students, died and a few others were injured after the bus they were travelling in for their annual study tour met with an accident in Manipur's Noney district on Wednesday morning.

Conditions of some other injured students are said to be serious and have been rushed to hospital in Imphal, officials in Manipur said.

The students belong to Thambalnu Higher Secondary School at Yairipok Top Chingtha in Imphal East district. They were on their way to Khoupum in Noney district for a study tour. The bus skidded off while taking a turn on the Bishnupur-Khoupum road (Old Cachar Road), nearly one kilometer before reaching their destination, at around 11.30 am.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh, who met the injured students, told reporters that the deceased included a teacher and a warden. There were 47 people including students and staff of the school in the bus.

The students were first rushed to Bishnupur district hospital but were later taken to state capital Imphal for better treatment. Singh announced that Rs 5 lakh would be provided to the family of each of the deceased while financial assistance between Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh would be provided to the injured. The state government would also bear all treatment expenses.

Singh said the administration reached the mishap site after villagers in the nearby areas uploaded video and photographs of the incident on social media. The residents also helped in rescue work.

Restriction on excursion:

Following the incident, the state education department issued an order asking all educational institutions not to organise school excursions or study tours till January 10 in order to avoid similar mishap. "Visibility becomes poor due to foggy weather and hence, all must be careful while driving on the hilly roads," Singh said.