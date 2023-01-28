Seven shops gutted in fire in Sikkim's Pakyong Bazar

Seven shops gutted in fire in Sikkim's Pakyong Bazar

There was no no report of any casualty in the fire, the collector said

PTI
PTI, Gangtok,
  • Jan 28 2023, 18:48 ist
  • updated: Jan 28 2023, 18:48 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Seven shops were gutted in a fire which broke out in Pakyong Bazar, an official said on Saturday.

Pakyong District Collector Tashi Chopel said the fire broke out in the bazar around 27 km from state capital Gangtok on Friday night and was doused by the fire brigade.

Also Read | Six injured in fire at Magh Mela in UP's Prayagraj

There was no no report of any casualty in the fire, the collector said.

"The fire could have damaged the entire bazaar but timely action by the fire brigade helped in controlling the fire from spreading," he said.

Also Read | Jharkhand: Two doctors among five killed in Dhanbad nursing home fire

The police and the fire brigade are investigating the cause of the fire, he said.

"Adequate compensation will be given to the victims of the fire after a detailed investigation and consultation with the panchayat," said the DC.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sikkim
Gangtok
Fire
Fire Accident
India News

What's Brewing

'Pathaan' success making SRK feel like 'a proud father'

'Pathaan' success making SRK feel like 'a proud father'

Japan launches whale meat vending machines

Japan launches whale meat vending machines

Covid immunity increases between jab, infection: Study

Covid immunity increases between jab, infection: Study

Fan's 87K-sq-ft portrait leaves Sonu Sood awed

Fan's 87K-sq-ft portrait leaves Sonu Sood awed

Is that a cat fight or just play? Science has an answer

Is that a cat fight or just play? Science has an answer

The wild, wicked world of caricatures

The wild, wicked world of caricatures

 