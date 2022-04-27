Several Assam Congress leaders to join TMC in Guwahati on Wednesday: Mukul Sangma

Sangma announces more Assam Cong leaders to join TMC

The induction ceremony will take place at Guwahati's Rukmininagar Bihu Field at 10:30 am

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 27 2022, 00:55 ist
  • updated: Apr 27 2022, 00:55 ist
TMC leader Mukul Sangma. Credit: PTI File Photo

Days after former Assam Congress chief Ripun Bora joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC), party leader Mukul Sangma has announced that several Congress leaders from the northeastern state will join the Mamata Banerjee-led party in Guwahati on Wednesday.

Among those who will join the TMC are some important grassroots-level leaders, Sangma told PTI.

"Some Congress leaders will be formally inducted in Guwahati on Wednesday. A few among those are important grassroots-level leaders. A programme has been organised for their induction," the former Meghalaya chief minister said.

Also Read | TMC appoints Ripun Bora as president of its Assam unit

The induction ceremony will take place at Guwahati's Rukmininagar Bihu Field at 10:30 am.

Besides Bora, Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev and Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra will be among the TMC leaders present at the joining event.

The announcement was made by Sangma while rubbishing the "rumour" that "TMC MLAs in Meghalaya are set to join the National People's party (NPP)".

Taking to Twitter, Sangma wrote, "Slowly but steadily INC leaders from all rank and file in Meghalaya and NE states will be leaving d grand old party - some INC leaders will formally join AITC on 27/4/22 (sic)."

The development comes after Bora joined the TMC on April 17. Bora has been appointed as the party's Assam unit president.

Assam
Congress
TMC
Indian Politics
Ripun Bora
Mukul Sangma

