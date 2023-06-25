Several bogies derail after two goods trains collide in Bengal's Bankura

Two goods trains collided with each other near West Bengal's Bankura in the wee hours of Sunday, resulting in the derailment of several bogies, reported news agency PTI.

The incident happened at Onda station.

In the wake of the incident, rail operations on Kharagpur–Bankura–Adra line have been halted, reported ANI.

"As of preliminary information, one of the goods trains was standing when it got hit by the other goods train. More details will be revealed after a detailed inquiry," Safety Officer Dibakar Majhi said.

#WATCH | West Bengal: Two goods trains collided at Onda railway station in Bankura. Rail operation on Kharagpur–Bankura–Adra line has been halted. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/T4sL5rn7Rp — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2023

More details to follow...