Women injured in illegal sand mining crackdown in Bihar

Several women injured in police crackdown on illegal sand mining in Bihar's Gaya

Local police claimed that nine cops and around two dozen villagers sustained injuries in the clash

IANS
IANS, Patna,
  • Feb 17 2022, 15:12 ist
  • updated: Feb 17 2022, 15:12 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Several villagers including women were injured when police attacked them for illegally mining sand from a river bank in Bihar's Gaya district.

A chilling video of the incident which took place on Tuesday went viral on social media in which women are seen sitting at the bank of Morhar river in Ahatpur village with their hands tied. They were reportedly mining sand from the river bank.

The police said, the villagers started pelting stones at the mining department officials and police team who went their to stop the illegal sand mining. The police then resorted to lathicharge and fired tear gas shells to overpower the villagers.

Local police claimed that nine cops and around two dozen villagers sustained injuries in the clash.

However, according to sources, it is only the villagers who received injuries after a brutal assault launched by the police. They tied the hands of villagers and attacked them with sticks.

Meanwhile, when contacted by IANS, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Gaya, refused to comment on the incident.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bihar
Gaya
India News
Police
illegal sand mining

Related videos

What's Brewing

Bappi Lahiri funeral: Family & Friends bid final adieu!

Bappi Lahiri funeral: Family & Friends bid final adieu!

Kanye West admits to having 'suicidal thoughts'

Kanye West admits to having 'suicidal thoughts'

The world’s hardiest bacteria

The world’s hardiest bacteria

Death toll in Brazil floods, landslides rises to 94

Death toll in Brazil floods, landslides rises to 94

A tale of rich family legacy and famous fish fry

A tale of rich family legacy and famous fish fry

First woman cured of HIV after stem cell transplant

First woman cured of HIV after stem cell transplant

A clock could transform fundamental physics

A clock could transform fundamental physics

Last freshwater dolphin in northeastern Cambodia dies

Last freshwater dolphin in northeastern Cambodia dies

Army adopts 'deaf and mute' village in J&K's Dadhaki

Army adopts 'deaf and mute' village in J&K's Dadhaki

 