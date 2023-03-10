SFI takes out rally demanding immediate holding of union polls in colleges, varsities in Bengal

Demanding immediate holding of students union elections in colleges and universities in the state, around 300 activists of SFI, the student wing of the CPI(M), on Friday took part in a rally from Calcutta University campus on College Street to West Bengal Assembly building.

Students Federation of India (SFI) state committee member Subhajit Sarkar said the SFI members also gathered at Sealdah station to join the main rally near Bowbazar crossing.

However, some of the rallyists were stopped before proceeding towards Bowbazar area as they got down from train in Sealdah station by policemen deployed at the spot, SFI leader Anandarupa Dhar alleged.

"They have lifted some of our comrades in prison vans as they alighted from the train in the most undemocratic manner. But we are determined to take out the rally. This is our right," she added.

The rally was taken out to "save the education sector from the fascist forces like BJP at Centre and TMC in state are bent on privatisation of education system ignoring the interest of poor students, immediate holding of student union polls in state-run and state-aided higher educational institutions and to stop the rolling out of New Education Policy, 2020 draft of the Narendra Modi government which is aided by the ruling TMC in Bengal," Sarkar said.

A group of SFI members also assembled at Howrah station but a large police contingent was present to prevent any flare up.

A Kolkata Police officer said police was keeping a watch on the situation along all major thoroughfares in central Kolkata and the situation is currently under control.

He said preventive action was being taken.