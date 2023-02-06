Shah assures delegation from Sikkim of intervention amid protests over SC observation

Shah assures delegation from Sikkim of intervention

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 06 2023, 06:49 ist
  • updated: Feb 06 2023, 06:49 ist
Home Minister Amit Shah. Credit: PTI Photo

Home Minister Amit Shah assured a delegation from Sikkim led by the state BJP president on Sunday that the finance and home ministries will file a review plea before the Supreme Court to seek clarity on the term "Sikkimese" in line with constitutional provisions, official sources said.

The assurance from Shah came amid protests in Sikkim over the Supreme Court observation referring to Sikkimese Nepalis as "immigrants" while extending income tax exemption to all old settlers of the state.

Shah told the delegation that sentiments of the Sikkimese community are respected.

Also Read: Violence in Sikkim amid SDF's bandh over 'immigrant' row

"The people of Sikkim are an integral and essential part of India. And the constitutional provision for the people of Sikkim shall be protected," he told them, sources said.

The delegation was led BJP state president D R Thapa and included members of the Joint Action Committee and the Sikkimey Nagarik Samaj.

They apprised Shah about the issue of foreigners tag to Sikkimese of Nepali origin and distortion of the definition of "Sikkimese" as a result of the recent observation from the apex court.

The home minister appealed to the people of Sikkim to maintain peace and harmony, and advised political parties to refrain from attempting to take political mileage out of this sensitive issue, they said.

Earlier, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said the Centre is filing a review petition in the apex court to support the state government.

The state government has already filed a review petition in the apex court on the matter.

