Shah to address public meet in Odisha on Mar 26

Shah to address public meet in Odisha's Dhamnagar on Mar 26

In Bhubaneswar, Shah is scheduled to meet senior state BJP leaders and party legislators before returning to Delhi the same day

PTI
PTI, Bhubaneswar,
  • Mar 11 2023, 22:58 ist
  • updated: Mar 11 2023, 22:58 ist
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Credit: IANS Photo

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to address a public meeting in the Dhamnagar assembly constituency in Odisha's Bhadrak district on March 26, a senior BJP leader said.

He will address the rally during his one-day visit to the state under the Pravas programme, state BJP general secretary Lekhashree Samantasinghar told reporters.

"During his visit, Shah will address a public meeting at Sainlapur in the Dhamnagar assembly constituency, which falls under the Bhadrak Lok Sabha seat. Before that, he will visit the famous Akhandalamani temple of Lord Shiva," she said.

Shah will also hold a meeting with BJP workers at Dhamnagar before his departure to Bhubaneswar, she said.

In Bhubaneswar, Shah is scheduled to meet senior state BJP leaders and party legislators before returning to Delhi the same day, Samantasinghar said.

Shah had last visited Odisha in August last year. He had offered prayers at the Lingaraj temple in Bhubaneswar and visited the Netaji Birthplace Museum in Cuttack. He had also attended several events in the twin cities during his two-day visit.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Amit Shah
Odisha
India News
Indian Politics
BJP

Related videos

What's Brewing

Indonesian volcano blacks out the sun in fresh eruption

Indonesian volcano blacks out the sun in fresh eruption

Two cheetahs released into wild at Kuno National Park

Two cheetahs released into wild at Kuno National Park

Will India create history at the Oscars?

Will India create history at the Oscars?

Even in the UK, Gen Z is embracing sobriety

Even in the UK, Gen Z is embracing sobriety

Oscars flashback: Indian men who rocked the red carpet

Oscars flashback: Indian men who rocked the red carpet

Millie is 'ready to wrap up' 'Stranger Things'

Millie is 'ready to wrap up' 'Stranger Things'

 