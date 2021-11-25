Shah urges industries to invest in Northeastern states

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday asked industries to invest in the Northeast and said the Narendra Modi government has created a conducive environment for the industrial growth of the region.

Addressing the annual session of the Indian Chamber of Commerce virtually, Shah said peace has been restored in the Northeast in the past seven years, militancy has come to an end and there is political stability in all states in the region.

He said that massive development work has been going on in the Northeast, infrastructure has been improved a lot, and that road, rail and air connectivity has also been improved. By 2024, the Modi government will connect capitals of all the states by air, seven of the eight state capitals through rail, besides the currently operational network of roads.

"Time has come to invest in the Northeast, empower the Northeast, give a boost to the Northeast and bring the Northeast into the nation's development trajectory," Shah said.

The home minister said he understood that making investment is a big issue for any businessman but the Modi government has created an environment for investment in the Northeast with proper infrastructure.

He assured the industries that all the state governments will cooperate with them for investments. Shah said there are opportunities in sectors like tourism, Information Technology, agriculture and organic food, which the industries can explore in the Northeast.

He said the prime minister's vision of making India a $5 trillion economy and global powerhouse by 2024-25 will be successful only when the entire eastern region is developed on a par with the rest of the country.

