Sharad Pawar demands immediate steps from Centre to restore peace in Manipur

Take immediate steps: Sharad Pawar to Centre on Manipur

His daughter and NCP's working president Supriya Sule also said the situation in Manipur demands immediate action.

PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jul 20 2023, 12:48 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2023, 12:48 ist
Sharad Pawar. Credit: PTI Photo

NCP president Sharad Pawar on Thursday demanded that the Prime Minister's Office and the Union Home Ministry immediately take necessary steps to restore peace in Manipur, after shocking visuals emerged of two women being paraded naked in the strife-torn state.

Quoting Dr B R Ambedkar, Pawar in a tweet said, "Without humanity, your glory is worthless."

Distressing to see disturbing visuals from Manipur specially the atrocities against women, which is "despicable", he said.

Also Read | Manipur police makes first arrest in women 'paraded naked' case

"It's time to unite, raase our voices, & demand Justice for the people of #Manipur. Home department along with PMO need to immediately take necessary action to restore peace in Manipur," Pawar tweeted.

"Shocking visuals from #Manipur - sickening, disgraceful, and utterly inhumane treatment! The situation demands IMMEDIATE action!" the Lok Sabha member said in a tweet.

"Let's raise our voices and DEMAND accountability. Silence in the face of such atrocities is UNACCEPTABLE!" she added.

NCP's national spokesperson Clyde Crasto in a tweet in Hindi said, “Bahut Ho Gayi 'Mann Ki Baat', Ab Karo 'Manipur ki baat' (enough of 'Mann ki baat', need to do 'Manipur ki baat')."

The 'Mann Ki Baat' is a monthly radio programme of PM Modi.

Tension mounted in the hills of Manipur after a May 4 video surfaced on Wednesday showing two women from one of the warring communities being paraded naked by a few men from the other side. Police said a case of abduction, gang rape and murder has been registered at Nongpok Sekmai police station in Thoubal district against unknown armed miscreants. In a statement, they said an all-out effort is on to arrest the culprits at the earliest. According to a spokesperson of the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF), the despicable scene, which happened on May 4 in Kangpokpi district, shows men constantly molesting the helpless women, who cry and plead with their captors.

India News
Manipur
Sharad Pawar
Supriya Sule
NCP

