Shillong still tense, judicial inquiry ordered into ex-rebel's killing

As demanded by protestors, Meghalaya government on Monday ordered a judicial inquiry into the killing of a former insurgent leader, Chesterfield Thangkhiew but the situation in the state capital Shillong still remained tense.

The government, however, did not accept the resignation of home minister, Lahkman Rymbui, who quit following Sunday's violence by those protesting the killing. The protestors also demanded Rymbui's resignation.

The state government also extended the curfew and the ban on use of mobile internet by another 24 hours fearing escalation of the situation.

Unidentified persons lobbed a petrol bomb at a residence of Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Sunday night. During the day, stones were pelted at police and a mob set fire on a police van. Subsequently, a curfew was clamped in Shillong.

Thangkhiew, who had surrendered in 2018 as a leader of HNLC, a banned militant group was gunned down on August 13. Police claimed that Thangkhiew had attacked the police team with a knife and he was killed in retaliation. Meghalaya police had launched an operation following an IED explosion allegedly by HNLC on Tuesday, in which two persons were injured. Police claimed they had evidence suggesting Thakgkhiew's involvement in two such blasts recently.

His family members, however, alleged that the former insurgent leader was killed by police in "cold blood." His aides, supporters and some human rights activists staged a protest in Shillong on Sunday demanding resignation of the home minister and a judicial inquiry into the incident.

The curfew was extended till 5am of Wednesday.