Shyam Rajak sacked as Bihar minister, expelled from JD(U)

PTI, Patna,
  • Aug 16 2020, 22:42 ist
Bihar's Industries Minister and JD(U)'s national general secretary Shyam Rajak was on Sunday sacked from the state cabinet and expelled from the party.

JD(U)'s chief spokesperson Sanjay Singh said he has been expelled for six years over anti-party activities.

Speculation was rife that Rajak may leave the JD(U) as he was not happy with his party and Industries Secretary S Siddharth with whom he had differences over running the department.

The JD(U) giving more weightage to party leader Arun Manjhi who is touring the Phulwari Sharif assembly segment that Rajak represents is said to have miffed him, sources said.

He was apprehensive that the JD(U) may not give him the nomination in the state polls due later this year, they added.

Rajak may join his old party, the RJD, on Monday, the sources said.

He could not be reached for comments.

Rajak, who also served as a minister in the RJD government, had left the Lalu Prasad-led party in 2009 to join the JD(U). 

