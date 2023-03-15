Sikkim gears up for G20 meets, over 80 international delegates to participate

The Sikkim government has reviewed the preparations for the G20 events that will be held in the state later this week, an official said.

The Himalayan state will host the Business20 meet on Thursday, and StartUp20 on March 18 and 19.

At the review meeting held at the Tashiling secretariat on Tuesday, Sikkim Chief Secretary VB Pathak commended the dedicated efforts of the different departments toward hosting the events.

Pathak said that the global events would serve as a valuable resource for the upcoming entrepreneurs of Sikkim by offering them substantial benefits and takeaways.

He briefed officials about the arrangements being made for the events, and emphasised on the roles and responsibilities assigned to various departments.

Over 80 delegates from 20 countries will participate in the two programmes being organised as part of India's G20 presidency.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang said his state was honoured to host the two meetings.

"The government and the Sikkimese people wholeheartedly welcome all the dignitaries to our beloved state," he said after unveiling a monument with the insignia of Rabdentse, the second capital of the former kingdom of Sikkim, at the MG Marg in Gangtok.

The monument will serve as the celebration point for the two events, the official said.

The chief minister urged the people to take responsibility for preserving public properties.

The state capital has been decked up for the two events, and the roadside buildings from Pakyong to Gangtok -- around 26 km -- have been given a fresh coat of paint.