Soldiers' mortal remains sent off with military honours

Sikkim: Mortal remains of 16 soldiers sent off with military honours

The army-truck that had met with an accident was part of a convoy of three vehicles which were moving from Chatten to Thangu

Mohammed Safi Shamsi
Mohammed Safi Shamsi, DHNS,
  • Dec 24 2022, 17:05 ist
  • updated: Dec 24 2022, 18:51 ist
Wreaths were laid for the mortal remains of the deceased soldiers at Bagdogra airport on Saturday. Credit: PTI Photo

The mortal remains of 16 soldiers – who died in a road accident at Zema in North Sikkim on Friday – were sent off from Bagdogra airport in West Bengal with full military honours, after a wreath laying ceremony.

The army-truck that had met with an accident was part of a convoy of three vehicles which were moving from Chatten to Thangu. Sixteen soldiers, including three junior commissioned officers, had succumbed to injuries, and four injured soldiers had been air-evacuated.

Also Read — 16 Army personnel die after bus falls into gorge in North Sikkim

The bodies of the sixteen soldiers were recovered by Friday afternoon and were brought to Chatten, a statement mentioned. On Saturday morning the post mortem took place at STNM Hospital, Gangtok. The mortal remains were then flown to Bagdogra airport by three Indian Air Force helicopters. 

After the wreath laying, special aircrafts of the air force carried the mortal remains to various airports from where these will be moved to the towns, villages of the soldiers. “The mortal remains of Naib Subedar Chandan Kumar Mishra who belonged to Khagaria, Bihar is being moved by road,” the statement added.

 

 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sikkim
Indian Army
Accident
Road accident
India News
West Bengal

What's Brewing

US deep freeze forecast to break Christmas Eve records

US deep freeze forecast to break Christmas Eve records

What medieval manuscripts say about cats

What medieval manuscripts say about cats

The Santa Story

The Santa Story

Hindi content continues to rule web series space

Hindi content continues to rule web series space

Bihar: A botched booze ban?

Bihar: A botched booze ban?

Fine fashion for furry friends

Fine fashion for furry friends

DH Toon | 'Govt keeping eye on inflation', says FM

DH Toon | 'Govt keeping eye on inflation', says FM

Extinction crisis puts 1 million species on the brink

Extinction crisis puts 1 million species on the brink

 