Sikkim: Mortal remains of 16 soldiers sent off with military honours

The mortal remains of 16 soldiers – who died in a road accident at Zema in North Sikkim on Friday – were sent off from Bagdogra airport in West Bengal with full military honours, after a wreath laying ceremony.

The army-truck that had met with an accident was part of a convoy of three vehicles which were moving from Chatten to Thangu. Sixteen soldiers, including three junior commissioned officers, had succumbed to injuries, and four injured soldiers had been air-evacuated.

The bodies of the sixteen soldiers were recovered by Friday afternoon and were brought to Chatten, a statement mentioned. On Saturday morning the post mortem took place at STNM Hospital, Gangtok. The mortal remains were then flown to Bagdogra airport by three Indian Air Force helicopters.

After the wreath laying, special aircrafts of the air force carried the mortal remains to various airports from where these will be moved to the towns, villages of the soldiers. “The mortal remains of Naib Subedar Chandan Kumar Mishra who belonged to Khagaria, Bihar is being moved by road,” the statement added.