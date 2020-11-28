Sikkim reports 59 new Covid-19 cases, 4 fresh deaths

Sikkim's Covid-19 tally rose to 4,967 on Saturday as 59 more people tested positive for the infection, an official said.

Four more patients succumbed to the infection, pushing the Himalayan state's coronavirus death toll to 107, he said.

East Sikkim district reported the highest number of new cases at 52, followed by West Sikkim (five) and South Sikkim (two), state IEC member Sonam Bhutia said.

Sikkim has 288 active coronavirus cases, while 4,486 patients have recovered from the disease and 86 patients have migrated to other states, he said.

The state has so far tested 62,363 samples for Covid- 19, including 279 in the last 24 hours, he added.