Sikkim: SKM MLA Bishnu Kumar Sharma to take oath as minister on Aug 4

Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) MLA Bishnu Kumar Sharma will take oath as a state minister on Friday, officials said.

The decision to nominate the 64-year-old Rhenock MLA for the minister's post was taken at the SKM legislature party meeting on Thursday, SKM sources said.

Sharma will be sworn in as a minister by Sikkim Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya later in the day, they said.

He will fill up the vacant seat in the council of ministers as Sikkim can have a maximum of 12 ministers, including the CM, according to the constitutional provision.