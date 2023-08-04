Sikkim: SKM MLA Bishnu Kumar Sharma to take oath today

Sikkim: SKM MLA Bishnu Kumar Sharma to take oath as minister on Aug 4

The decision to nominate the 64-year-old Rhenock MLA for the minister's post was taken at the SKM legislature party meeting on Thursday, SKM sources said.

PTI
PTI, Gangtok,
  • Aug 04 2023, 15:33 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2023, 15:33 ist
Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) MLA Bishnu Kumar Sharma (R). Credit: @arunupretiskm

Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) MLA Bishnu Kumar Sharma will take oath as a state minister on Friday, officials said.

The decision to nominate the 64-year-old Rhenock MLA for the minister's post was taken at the SKM legislature party meeting on Thursday, SKM sources said.

Also Read: Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar is new Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra assembly

Sharma will be sworn in as a minister by Sikkim Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya later in the day, they said.

He will fill up the vacant seat in the council of ministers as Sikkim can have a maximum of 12 ministers, including the CM, according to the constitutional provision.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Sikkim
Gangtok
Sikkim Krantikari Morcha

Related videos

What's Brewing

Rahul Gandhi returns to Delhi with puppy from Goa

Rahul Gandhi returns to Delhi with puppy from Goa

Missing hiss, absent croaks: Monsoon in K'taka forests

Missing hiss, absent croaks: Monsoon in K'taka forests

Christians, Muslims 'Satan's kids': NTK head sparks row

Christians, Muslims 'Satan's kids': NTK head sparks row

The face of Israel’s protests is a particle physicist

The face of Israel’s protests is a particle physicist

Onions may have forced Sharjah flight's return to Kochi

Onions may have forced Sharjah flight's return to Kochi

 