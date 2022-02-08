Silence over ‘strained’ Trinamool-IPAC relations

Mystery shrouds the relations between Trinamool Congress and strategist Prashant Kishore’s Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), with party leaders avoiding or not taking queries on the subject, as rumours gain ground of a possible "rift." I-PAC representatives, interacting with journalists, too, have remained mum on the issue.

A list of candidates uploaded by the party for the civic elections is speculated to have differed from the intended list of candidates. Fingers were pointed at I-PAC by a section of Trinamool supporters, with I-PAC representatives denying having any role in the matter.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, before leaving for Lucknow on Monday, when asked about reports that suggest a termination of contract, said that anything that constitutes an "internal party matter" should be asked during briefings specific to the party's issues.

A senior Trinamool spokesperson, when asked about the subject, said that he would not comment. Another query sent on WhatsApp to a senior party leader and MP, also drew no response. I-PAC representatives, who usually interact with journalists and are responsible for sharing developments on behalf of the party, said that they have no official briefing at their end.

A stand-off, perceived in absence of official statements, is giving rise to speculations, and an opportunity to political representatives in the Opposition.

Amit Malviya, BJP’s co in-charge, West Bengal, on Monday, tweeted, “Mamata Banerjee has stepped in to sever ties with I-PAC in Bengal and other states, where it was helping the TMC. I-PAC was Abhishek Banerjee’s brainchild and initiative to reinvent and expand the TMC. This is another Mamata move to cut down her ambitious nephew. The feud grows.”

He posted a news-report clip, along with his tweet.

This is not the first time in recent times when a ‘rift’ has been talked about. On 23 December, the Trinamool, on its official Twitter handle had rejected such claims: “There is absolutely NO MERIT in the hugely speculative & unsubstantiated reporting regarding the difference of opinion or working relationship between TMC and I-PAC (official handle tagged). Under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee (official handle, tagged), we work as one team and will continue to collaborate in the future.” The same was re-tweeted from I-PAC’s official handle.

