SIT to probe death in J'khand panchayat poll procession

SIT to probe death of man in clash over panchayat poll victory procession in Jharkhand

The incident took place under the jurisdiction of the Chouparan police station on Thursday night

PTI
PTI, Hazaribag,
  • May 22 2022, 17:38 ist
  • updated: May 22 2022, 17:55 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Police have set up a special investigation team to probe into the killing of a 47-year-old man, following a clash that took place allegedly due to a procession of a victorious panchayat poll candidate in Hazaribag district.

The incident took place under the jurisdiction of the Chouparan police station on Thursday night, a senior police officer said.

The five-member SIT team will probe the death of Birendra Singh in Pararia panchayat after the clash that erupted owing to the procession taken out by Pappu Rajak, who was elected ‘Mukhiya’ of the panchayat, Superintendent of Police Manoj Ratan Chothe said.

As part of the celebrations, Rajak and his supporters continued with the victory march allegedly till late in the night and played loud music, leading to an altercation with the rival group, he said.

No arrests have yet been made yet in this connection, he said.

Singh, who was injured in the violent clash, succumbed to his injuries on Friday and his body was brought to Chouparan on Saturday amid tight security, police said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Jharkhand
Police
SIT
India News

What's Brewing

A bite into Indian-inspired Mauritian cuisine

A bite into Indian-inspired Mauritian cuisine

How climate change affects the quality of your sleep

How climate change affects the quality of your sleep

Lessons for new India from a 'Khichdi Family'

Lessons for new India from a 'Khichdi Family'

Assam Floods: 18 killed, over 8 lakh affected

Assam Floods: 18 killed, over 8 lakh affected

Mother-daughter duo clear SSLC exam in Mangaluru

Mother-daughter duo clear SSLC exam in Mangaluru

Afghan women TV presenters cover faces on air

Afghan women TV presenters cover faces on air

J&K's blooming Foxgloves fail to attract tourists

J&K's blooming Foxgloves fail to attract tourists

Roti, kapda, makaan aur bandwidth

Roti, kapda, makaan aur bandwidth

 