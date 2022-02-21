SIT to probe student leader Anish Khan's death, says Mamata

Alleged ‘murder’ of a student leader at Amta, in Howrah district adjoining Kolkata, has raised a furore with political and social activists jumping into the fray demanding justice. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the death.

Anis was allegedly pushed to death from an upper floor of his house late on Friday night. Four unidentified persons had visited him, claiming to be policemen. The local police have already clarified that no policemen visited the house on the day concerned.

The government is conducting an impartial investigation, Mamata said, adding that she has already given instructions and has talked to the DG (police). Calling the incident unfortunate, the chief minister said that an SIT is being put in place to investigate the incident. The SIT will submit its findings in the next 15 days after investigating, and action will be taken in accordance with the law. She promised justice to the family of the victim.

The Amta residence continues to draw the attention of activists - political and social. Representatives of Left organisations - Students’ Federation of India (SFI), and the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) also visited Amta. Political parties, and leaders, across party lines, have raised the issue of investigation.

In Kolkata, several programmes - in the form of walks, protests - took place on Monday. Besides the Left-backed programmes, Chhatra Parishad, Congress Party’s student wing also took to the streets.

Anis, it’s being claimed, had been associated with different student bodies, at different points in time - SFI, All India Students’ Federation, Chhatra Parishad. “He had campaigned for ISF (Indian Secular Front, which had fought the last state assembly election in alliance with the Left). SIT (ordered by CM) was not our demand. His father specifically demanded a CBI inquiry. We want a probe as demanded by the family. If need be, then an impartial judicial probe. As the accusation is against police, the accused cannot be given the responsibility to investigate,” Srijan Bhattacharyya, SFI’s state secretary, told Deccan Herald.

