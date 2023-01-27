Situation along Sikkim, Arunachal borders ‘stable but unpredictable’: Lt Gen Kalita

The situation along Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh is ‘stable’ but ‘unpredictable’, general officer, commanding-in-chief, Eastern Command, said on Friday and asked the insurgents in the region to shun violence and instead join the mainstream.

“The whole problem stems from the fact that the border between India and China is not clearly demarcated. So, there are differing perceptions about the line of actual control which leads to frictions or escalation at times,” Lt Gen Rana Pratap Kalita, general officer, commanding-in-chief, Eastern Command, said, in a special interaction with reporters at the Press Club, Kolkata.

Read | India playing 'safe' on China border: Paper at DGP meet

Kalita, however, assured that the situation along the borders, presently, in Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh is ‘stable but unpredictable’. The reason for this is the absence of delineation of the borders, he said, adding that “we are constantly monitoring the activities that take place across the border and our preparation is always there to meet any sort of emerging challenge”.

Responding to a query on the slight increase in deployment of Chinese troops in the region concerned, the Kalita said that while it’s difficult to quantify the built-up of troops in these areas, yet, the development is being constantly and closely monitored. Anything that has implications on national security is being taken care of with preparation, he said.

Kalita added that while the internal situation has evolved, and has improved quite a lot in the Northeast, there are members of various insurgent groups that indulge in fighting against the Indian Constitution. Naming a few such insurgent factions that (are said to) have camps across the border in Myanmar, Kalita requested the ‘misguided elements’ who are part of insurgent groups fighting against the Constitution or the idea of India to leave the path of violence and come out and join the mainstream.