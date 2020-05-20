'Situation related to Cyclone Amphan fast transforming'

Situation related to Cyclone Amphan fast transforming: NDRF DG

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 20 2020, 18:28 ist
  • updated: May 20 2020, 18:28 ist
One team has been deployed in Kolkata, Pradhan told a press conference. (Credit: PTI Photo)

The situation related to Cyclone Amphan, which has started landfall, is fast transforming and a close watch is being kept, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Director General S N Pradhan said on Wednesday.

He said all 20 teams present in Odisha have been deployed, leaving none in reserve, while in West Bengal 19 teams have been deployed, while two have been kept in reserve.

One team has been deployed in Kolkata, Pradhan told a press conference.

Follow live updates on Cyclone Amphan here

"The situation is fast-transforming. Our duty becomes even more now and after the cyclone. It is a long haul," he said, adding that the NDRF is keeping a close watch on cyclone Amphan.

"We are not dependent on any communication system. It is another form of new normal, we have to handle disasters considering the (COVID-19) pandemic too," he said.

Pradhan said deployment is more in districts which are facing more pressure.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Cyclone Amphan
West Bengal
NDRF
Odisha

What's Brewing

Lockdown: Mumbai's street food business in jeopardy

Lockdown: Mumbai's street food business in jeopardy

COVID-19 to push 60 million into poverty: World Bank

COVID-19 to push 60 million into poverty: World Bank

Do kids spread COVID-19? Risks as schools eye reopening

Do kids spread COVID-19? Risks as schools eye reopening

Tropical cyclones and storm surges: Why they are deadly

Tropical cyclones and storm surges: Why they are deadly

World carbon pollution falls 17% during COVID-19 crisis

World carbon pollution falls 17% during COVID-19 crisis

 