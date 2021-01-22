Six buried alive in Jharkhand as roof of mine collapses

Roof of mine collapses in Jharkhand, 6 buried alive

PTI
PTI, Koderma,
  • Jan 22 2021, 14:45 ist
  • updated: Jan 22 2021, 14:45 ist
Represenative image. Credit: AFP.

At least six people were buried alive in Jharkhand's Koderma district when the roof of a mica mine caved in, a senior police officer said on Friday.

Two bodies have been retrieved so far and efforts are underway to trace the others, Koderma Superintendent of Police (SP) Ehtesham Waquarib said.

According to the SP, around eight people were collecting mica scraps in Phulwariya area of Koderma on Thursday evening, when the roof of the mine collapsed.

Two of them were rescued by locals who gathered at the site of the incident hearing their cries, while the whereabouts of the other six could not be ascertained.

The two, who have been rescued, are undergoing treatment at a local hospital, Waquarib said.

Jharkhand
Mine

